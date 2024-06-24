Rochester council candidates have differing views on potential for local DFL support of campaigns

Jun. 24—ROCHESTER — Candidates in two Rochester City Council races plan to seek letters of support from local DFL organizing units.

While the city's charter states "partisan ballots shall not be used in any election for any city elective office," seeking a political party's support isn't uncommon.

At the same time, it's not something that happens in every race or every election.

"It's not routine," said Mark Liebow, a director of the Olmsted County DFL organizing unit covering portions of Senate districts 20 and 24. "Usually we don't even think about doing it unless somebody approaches us about the possibility of doing it."

Olmsted County Republicans Deputy Chairman Jim Niehoff said the local GOP is not planning a simiilar effort and he's unaware of past official support of nonpartisan candidates.

None of the candidates in the two races said they specifically requested a DFL letter of support, but council president candidate Randy Schubring and Ward 2 candidate Nick Miller said they inquired about the process after the issue was raised by others in the community,

Other candidates said they were surprised when hearing that the local DFL could issues letters of support.

Liebow said all candidates have been invited to meet online with DFL committee members on Tuesday evening, with the expectation of a vote regarding potential letters of support after. All participating committee members will be eligible to vote in the races discussed.

A DFL letter of support gives a candidate the ability to purchase access to the party's voter file and advertise the support. Candidates can also opt to have their names added to sample ballots sent to known DFL voters.

Liebow said the letters are not an endorsement, or even a recommendation to voters, but can offer insights for voters.

Schubring said that's one of the reasons he plans to meet with the DFL committee on Tuesday. While he considers himself a nonpartisan candidate, he said his values and principles align with the DFL more than the current Republicans.

However, he said partisan politics won't be part of his campaign.

"I will be a nonpartisan candidate and serve as a nonpartisan city council president, if elected," he said.

Fellow council president candidate Shaun Palmer , who is serving his second term as Ward 5 council member, said the email received Thursday was the first time he's heard of any political party offering a letter of support.

He said he believes it's out of line and doesn't plan to participate, even if it means losing some partisan voters.

"It won't help the city, but it could help a campaign," he said. "That's not me."

Council president candidate Dean Koutsoukos said he also questioned the invitation when he received it and doesn't plan to participate.

"To me, it sounds inappropriate. I'm totally nonpartisan," he said, adding that he sent the information to the Minnesota Secretary of State to see whether the process meets election standards.

As a City of the First Class with a population of more than 100,000, Rochester has the ability to hold partisan elections, but past councils have elected to keep political affiliations off the local ballots.

In Ward 2, current council member Mark Bransford said he was surprised by how many people expected him to take a partisan stance when he ran for office four years ago. He's decided not to seek a second term but said he supports the nonpartisan nature of the local elections.

When it comes to seeking the DFL letter of support, the four candidates running to represent Ward 2 have differing opinions.

Miller said he sees taking part in the process as a way to get in front of potential Ward 2 voters.

"I was super excited to see the opportunity to talk about why I'm running and see what alignment that finds," he said, adding that he'd be equally willing to participate in a similar meeting with local Republicans.

He said he's not connected to either party but sees value in sharing his established priorities.

Loring Stead said Friday morning he had seen the invitation but added he's unlikely to turn down an offer to discuss the race and his campaign. He said he's also committed to keeping the race nonpartisan and would express that to the DFL committee.

"That, to me, seems pretty hardcore partisan, but I would definitely sit down (with them) and let them make their own decision," he said.

Tripp Welch said he doesn't plan to meet with the DFL committee, adding the nonpartisan nature of the City Council is what drew him to run for office.

"I think it's all about representing your neighbors and shouldn't be a partisan thing," he said.

Breanna Bly agreed, adding that she is disappointed that the offer of DFL support is being made.

"We need to come together as a council and work together as a council, and one quickest ways to make it become divisive is to make it partisan," she said.

The council president and Ward 2 races are slated for the Aug. 13 primary election to narrow the races to two candidates each for the Nov. 5 general election.