Rochester could see 5 inches of snow Thursday night, more snow expected Sunday

Mar. 20—ROCHESTER — Two winter storms are lining up to hit Southeast Minnesota in the coming days.

The first round will arrive Thursday night. Rochester and most of the region could see up to 5 inches of snow into Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

There's a sharp edge of the storm though. Rochester has a 42% probability of seeing more than 4 inches of snow while Austin is at 14%.

A second storm could impact Southeast Minnesota from Sunday to Tuesday. Rochester has a 40-50% probability of seeing more than 6 inches of snow. Northwest of Rochester may be impacted more.

This storm could see strong easterly winds of 25 to 35 mph.