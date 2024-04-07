Rochester City Council to hear Texas developer's annexation request Monday

Apr. 7—ROCHESTER — A Texas-based developer's request to annex 45 acres of Cascade Township farmland is set to be considered by the Rochester City Council on Monday.

Anthony Properties plans to develop 20 acres with multi-family housing and 25 acres with commercial development, which is on a portion of a larger 115-acre property owned by Danielson Family Farms.

The council will hold a public hearing on the annexation request during its regular meeting at 6 p.m. Monday in council chambers of the city-county Government Center.

Justin Todd, Anthony Properties' assistant vice president of development, told the city's Planning and Zoning Commission in February that the planned development is being considered a first phase of a project that could add single-family housing to nearly 70 acres.

Last year, the Rochester City Council rejected Anthony Properties' request to designate up to 68 acres for a mix of multi-family and senior congregate housing. A majority of members requested the developer scale back plans to ensure space was available for single family homes.

The site sits in the northeast corner of the intersection of 55th Street Northwest and 18th Avenue.

While details and designs regarding what will be built at the site aren't part of the annexation process, Anthony Properties shared a concept with residents in January, which aligns with the current request.

The preliminary concept presented would include 872 apartment units in five buildings, some of which could be designated for independent seniors. Todd said they are expected to be rented at market rates, since Anthony Properties has no plans to seek government subsidies or incentives typically used to help fund affordable housing projects.

The proposed concept also included a variety of retail options near the intersection of 55th Street and 18th Avenue. The proposed commercial zoning included in the annexation request is intended to provide for pedestrian-friendly spaces for development of offices and retail uses with development considered compatible with surrounding residential neighborhoods.

The requested annexation follows the council's recent unanimous approval of a final plat for a 55-acre subdivision southwest of the 55th Street intersection. The development, dubbed Hunter Valley Estates, calls for a mix of commercial and residential uses.

