Rochester Catholic Schools president to leave position in June

May 15—ROCHESTER — Annemarie Vega, president of Rochester Catholic Schools, has announced she will be leaving the school system for another opportunity near the end of June.

RCS announced the change on Wednesday, May 15. Vega will serve as chief operating officer at Catholic Schools Center of Excellence, based in Edina, Minnesota. Her last day at RCS will be June 21.

"Serving as the president of RCS has been an incredible gift to me and my family. Upon arriving in Rochester, we immediately felt welcomed and inspired by the community. I am grateful for the support of the Board, the committed leadership team and the staff and faculty who devote themselves to our children and our faith each day. While my husband, son and I will miss Rochester, we are excited to return to the Twin Cities for the opportunities it offers and to be closer to family."

Vega joined RCS almost three years ago. In that time, the school system's enrollment has grown 5% and the preschool enrollment alone by 26%. She also successfully implemented best practices that improved financial oversight and operations, the school system said in a statement.

RCS said it has engaged the Office of Catholic Schools of the Diocese of Winona-Rochester to initiate a search for Vega's replacement.