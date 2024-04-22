The Rochester Animal Services animal shelter will temporarily shift its public hours of operation to a seven-day schedule starting Friday, April 26, to better serve the community's demand for increased weekend access, according to a city of Rochester news release on Monday.

“Since we extended hours in January we have not seen the expected level of increased traffic in the evenings, but we have seen more on the weekends,” said Dr. Shirley Green, commissioner of the Department of Recreation and Human Services. “Being open seven days per week will better meet the needs of our customers."

Beginning Friday, the animal shelter located at 184 Verona St. will be open to the public every day from noon to 4 p.m., with appointments concluding at 3:30 p.m., according to the news release.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Rochester Animal Services animal shelter to be open seven days a week