Rochester has $1 million per year plan to deal revenue loss when Waste Management leaves

ROCHESTER — City officials are considering a $1 million-a-year plan to deal with massive losses in property tax and other revenue that currently comes to the city through Waste Management.

The turnkey landfill facility is slated to close in 2034. For the city, this means a loss in tax revenue, a loss in host fees and it will also mean the city will need to look elsewhere for its trash disposal needs.

"When this revenue ends following the closure of the landfill, it will be a significant revenue shortfall," said Mayor Paul Callaghan. "The proposal is that some of the money received from host fees will be set aside into a closure fund to prepare for this shortfall."

Also, once the landfill has closed, the city will need to pay additional fees to have waste transferred to an outside agency.

The City Council on Tuesday is expected to vote on a proposal to start a Waste Management closure fund, dedicating no less than $1 million each year as they prepare for the coming losses.

Rochester is bracing for the lost revenue associated when Waste Management's Turnkey Landfill closes in 2034.

The money is expected to come from a percentage of host fees, from unassigned fund balance and unanticipated revenue.

A presentation on the impacts to the city was prepared by City Manager Katie Ambrose and Finance Director Mark Sullivan and presented to the finance committee in April 2023.

Local restaurant news: Flame brings Jamaican food with flair to Somersworth

They said Waste Management's assessed value is $65.2 million. The current property tax is listed at $1.6 million-plus. The host fees Rochester receives total $5 million to $6 million annually.

Needing to find a new place for the city's disposal needs is estimated at $1.3 million, about double the current rate. Ambrose said the city's host fee is expected to increase to about $4.50 per ton this summer and if invested carefully, could raise about $25 million by 2034.

Revenue from TIF (tax increment financing) districts retiring in coming years, including phase 1 and 2 at The Ridge is expected to add $80 million to $100 million to the city's assessed value for the tax rolls, according to the presentation.

On Tuesday, the resolution is on the agenda for a second reading and a vote.

"Once approved, (the City Council) can commence voting to allocate monies to the fund (as described in the resolution) to prepare for the closure," said Ambrose.

This article originally appeared on Fosters Daily Democrat: Rochester has $1 million per year plan for Waste Management departure