New Rochelle man sentenced for theft of truck with $32K worth of Mike's Hard Lemonade

A New Rochelle truck driver was sentenced to six months of jail Thursday for stealing a tractor-trailer full of over $32,000 worth of alcohol in Yonkers.

Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah said Kelvin Garcia Liriano, 28, of New Rochelle stole a $45,000 semi-tractor trailer with 1,560 cases of Mike's Hard Lemonade worth $32,793 on March 21, 2023 from a lot off I-87 in Yonkers at around 1:15 a.m.

Rocah said an investigation by New York State Police, the Westchester County DA Criminal Investigator Squad found that he had driven the tractor-trailer to Brooklyn where it was later found abandoned, and empty, on Atlantic Avenue.

Liriano was arrested in the Bronx by New York State Police on April 17 and pleaded guilty to second degree grand larceny. Rocah said he was sentenced Thursday to six months of jail, five years of probation and will be required to pay $42,793 in restitution.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: NY man sentenced for theft of truck with $32K worth of Mike's Hard Lemonade