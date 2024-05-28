New Rochelle High School holds inaugural civics fair to earn NYS Seal of Civic Readiness

New Rochelle High School held its inaugural Civics Fair in early April. The event, themed “Federal Policy on a Local Level” highlighted the projects of students earning the New York State Seal of Civic Readiness on their high school diplomas.

The Civics Fair involved a discussion with experts, including New Rochelle Mayor Yadira Ramos-Herbert; Samantha White, an assistant professor at Manhatanville University; Andy Buder, Director of Government and Community Relations with Metro-North Railroad; and moderator Amy Bass from Manhattanville University.

Tim Kuklis, a social studies teacher and coordinator for the Seal of Civic Readiness, said that more than 50 students are expected to earn the Seal of Civic Readiness in its inaugural year at NRHS.

“Being the first class at New Rochelle High School to receive the Seal of Civic Readiness excites me because we get to highlight how important it is to be involved within the community, and how easy it is to make change that can impact the people around you,” student Jordyn Ghiggeri said.

The Civics Fair was sponsored by the NRHS Class of 1973 and supported by the New Rochelle Fund for Educational Excellence.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: New Rochelle High School holds inaugural Civics Fair