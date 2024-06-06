New Rochelle affordable housing complex offers high-end amenities without pricey rent

NEW ROCHELLE ‒ With a rooftop garden, fitness center and on-site laundry, the Renaissance at Lincoln Park has raised the bar for affordable housing in Westchester.

The building, built on the site of a former Boys and Girls Club at 117 Guion Place, has 179 units — 20 studio apartments, 96 one-bedrooms and 63 two-bedrooms. It would house residents of varying income levels, ranging from 37% to 80% of the area median income.

The site has undergone a major transformation in addition to the apartments, thanks to the inclusion of a parking garage and the new Boys & Girls Club clubhouse.

Developer Jonathan Gertman, senior vice president of development at the NRP Group, said the completion of the project can be attributed to a combination of planning and vision.

Overcoming decades of 'mistrust' in Lincoln Park

The planning process started in 2015 as the community shared their hopes of upgrading the outdated Boys & Girls Club clubhouse and redeveloping the property's surrounding area.

A crucial task the NRP Group team took on was how to build much-needed workforce housing and invest in the Lincoln Park neighborhood. While those core elements were consistent parts of the plan, another pivotal element was “overcoming decades of justifiable mistrust and skepticism” in the neighborhood, Gertman said.

“It’s a great example of community development,” he added. “The plan wasn’t controversial, but getting people comfortable with the change that was proposed was definitely part of the process. People were excited about the idea, but there was a lot of hesitation and fear that it might not come into fruition.”

The Renaissance at Lincoln Park was funded through a combination of state and county incentives, as well as private investments. Public funds help keep the rent at an affordable rate for 50 years, Gertman said.

The $100 million project is a part of Gov. Kathy Hochul’s ambitious new housing plan to build 100,000 new affordable homes across the state.

A view of the Renaissance at Lincoln Park, a new affordable apartment building on Guion Place in New Rochelle photographed May 16, 2024.

Rent at ranges from $786 to $1,975

While preference is given to New York state residents, the Renaissance is open to non-residents as well. At the time of this story, rent ranged from $786 to $1,975 per unit. About a dozen units have been occupied as of mid-May, but The Renaissance is still accepting new applications.

Adjacent to the four-acre Lincoln Park, residents have access to a playground, sports fields and a swimming pool. Inside the Renaissance apartment building, there's a fitness center, community room, laundry room and a rooftop community garden maintained by a local community group, Lincoln Park Conservancy, that aims to promote healthy eating and sustainability.

Gertman said the NRP Group’s mission is to build quality housing regardless of income. The company has branded itself as one of the top 10 largest developers in the country, and has built more than 50,000 apartment units since 1994.

"The best compliment we can get is when people walk in and say 'we can’t believe this is affordable housing,'" Gertman said. "We got that response already and we hope we’ll continue to.”

