Rochdale town residents fume over 'muddy mess' at popular park

A town's residents have been left furious after a green space was torn up by council workers to see if it was suitable for housing or a car park.

A former gasworks site in Littleborough near Rochdale, known locally as Pembroke Park, was dug up to to assess it for development.

Locals told the Local Democracy Reporting Service they left a "muddy mess".

A Rochdale Council spokesman said repairs would be made to any damage.

Images of muddy excavations at the wooded area, which has become a popular walking spot, have been shared online after five weeks of work by council contractors.

They have been assessing whether the site off Pembroke Street is suitable for development.

A campaign group known as Protect Pembroke Park has been set up to oppose any plans to develop the area, and to call on the council to clean up any damage.

Mark Robinson, director of economy and place at Rochdale Borough Council, said: "We will be returning to the site once the contractors have left to repair any damage which the investigations caused."

He said the findings would be analysed "over the next few months" and a report produced to "inform any next steps".

