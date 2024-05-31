A robot traveled to the deep sea. See what it found

Autoblog

Shopping for a used car can be a great way to save money on your next purchase, but looking outside the normal channels gives you a much deeper pool of vehicles to choose from. While some people balk at the idea of buying a rental car, signing the dotted line on a former rental can save you money and hassle. Lately, large rental car agencies like Hertz have made major headlines as they thin out their fleet of electric cars, mostly Tesla Model 3 and Model Y EVs but also others from Chevrolet and sometimes Polestar.