Robinson wins North Carolina GOP governor nomination

North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson (R) will be the GOP nominee for the state’s gubernatorial race, Decision Desk HQ projects.

Republicans will seek to take back control of the governorship with incumbent Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper term limited. Robinson, the first Black lieutenant governor in the state’s history who would be its first Black governor if elected, had the endorsement of several notable Republican officials, including former President Trump and Sen. Ted Budd (R-N.C).

The race will be one of the only competitive governor’s races in the country this year with most others being held in Democratic or Republican strongholds.

Robinson defeated his primary opponents, North Carolina state Treasurer Dale Folwell and attorney Bill Graham, who had the endorsement of Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.).

Robinson has built a reputation of being controversial throughout his time in office, having made disparaging comments about Jewish, Muslim and transgender people and Black people who vote for Democrats. He has also defended himself against accusations that comments he has made were antisemitic and criticism of remarks he has made calling homosexuality “filth.”

Recent polling has shown a tight race in a hypothetical matchup between Robinson and his likely Democratic opponent, state Attorney General Josh Stein (D).

