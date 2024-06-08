Robeson County Sheriff’s Office investigating drowning death of toddler

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A 22-month-old toddler died on Friday after being pulled from a Maxton swimming pool, authorities said.

Khayson Brown was transported to Scotland Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. It happened in the 600 block of Bullard Road.

Detectives from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office juvenile division are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call (910) 671-3100 or (910) 671-3170.

* * *

