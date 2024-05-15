Robeson County man charged with murder in mother’s death

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A Robeson County man charged with a weapon violation earlier this week now faces a murder charge in his mother’s death, authorities said Wednesday.

Salvador Bello Morales, 33, of Red Springs, was originally charged Monday with discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle, the sheriff’s office said. He’s now charged with second-degree murder in the death of his mother, 52-year-old Catalina Morales-Carrios.

Morales was one of three men charged after deputies conducted searches at homes in connection with Morales-Carrios’ death, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies responded April 30 for a shooting in the area of Rennert Road. Morales-Carrios was taken to a local hospital where she died on May 2.

Morales was not given a bond and will have his first appearance Thursday morning, the sheriff’s office said.

* * *

Caleb is a digital producer at News13. Caleb joined the team in January 2023 after graduating from Liberty University. He is from Northern Virginia. Follow Caleb on X, formerly Twitter, and read more of his work here.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.