Robeson County launches homicide probe after Maxton-area shooting

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Robeson County sheriff’s deputies and homicide investigators were on the scene of a deadly shooting late Saturday night.

Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said just after 11 p.m. that authorities were in the 100 block of Harper’s Ferry Road outside of Maxton.

No further details were immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.

* * *

Adam Benson joined the News13 digital team in January 2024. He is a veteran South Carolina reporter with previous stops at the Greenwood Index-Journal, Post & Courier and The Sun News in Myrtle Beach. Adam is a Boston native and University of Utah graduate. Follow Adam on X, formerly Twitter, at @AdamNewshound12. See more of his work here.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.