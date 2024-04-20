Robeson County deputies investigating death in Lumberton area

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Robeson County authorities are investigating a death outside of Lumberton.

Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said deputies and members of the agency’s homicide and crime scene divisions are working a scene in the 2600 block of West McDuffie Crossing Road outside of Lumberton.

No further information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.

* * *

