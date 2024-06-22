Robeson County deputies arrest 2, looking for third person in wake of shooting

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Two Shannon men are facing multiple gun and drug charges for their role in a June 12 shooting, while a third man is wanted in connection with the incident, Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said.

Isaiah Lockler, 29, and Ryan Locklear, 22, face counts of felony conspiracy, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflicting serious injury, possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine, conspiracy to sell cocaine, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine, conspiracy to sell methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana and maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance.

Isaiah Locklear was also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Authorities are also looking for Richard Alexander Hardin, 32, of Red Springs on charges of felony conspiracy and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Deputies say the crime happened just after midnight on June 12 at a Shannon Road home. A person there was found to have been shot multiple times but was treated and released from a local hospital.

Authorities found the drugs at a Shannon home while executing a search warrant.

Anyone with information about Hardin’s whereabouts is asked to call (910) 671-3170.

* * *

Adam Benson joined the News13 digital team in January 2024. He is a veteran South Carolina reporter with previous stops at the Greenwood Index-Journal, Post & Courier and The Sun News in Myrtle Beach. Adam is a Boston native and University of Utah graduate. Follow Adam on X, formerly Twitter, at @AdamNewshound12. See more of his work here.

