Robertsdale man pleads guilty for 2022 reckless murder

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Baldwin County man pled guilty to reckless murder in connection with a case from February 2022.

29-year-old Kenneth Martin Gullett of Robertsdale pled guilty to the reckless murder of Amy Bowden and leaving the scene of an accident on Thursday, March 7, according to court documents.

Kenneth Gullet took a guilty plea in his murder-reckless case in Baldwin County. (Photo courtesy of Baldwin County Jail View)

According to previous reporting, Gullett was charged with the murder of Bowden in the Feb. 24, 2022, crash that occurred on U.S. Highway 98.

Although Gullett was originally charged with felony leaving the scene of an accident, his charges were upgraded to murder.

His sentencing hearing is set for May 22, 2024 at the Baldwin County Courthouse in Bay Minette.

