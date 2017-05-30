Robert's $26M signing bonus from ChiSox spread over 3 years

Cuban outfielder Luis Robert smiles at a news conferences after signing with the Chicago White Sox before a baseball game between the White Sox and the Detroit Tigers on Saturday, May 27, 2017, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

CHICAGO (AP) — Cuban prospect Luis Robert's signing bonus will be spread out over three years.

Chicago finalized a minor league contract with the 19-year-old outfielder on Saturday, a deal that includes a $26 million signing bonus and will cost the White Sox an additional $25,243,200 in tax for exceeding their international bonus pool.

Robert receives $10 million within 30 days' approval of the commissioner's office and $2.5 million on Dec. 20. He gets $2 million each on July 1 in 2018 and 2019, and $2 million each on Dec. 20 in 2018 and 2019. A final $4.5 million payment is due on July 1, 2020.

Chicago must pay a 100 percent tax on the amount of bonuses exceeding $3,729,800, not including bonuses of $10,000 or under.

As part of baseball's new labor contract, in the signing period that starts July 2 Chicago's bonuses will be capped at $4.75 million, not including bonuses of $10,000 or less. In addition, the White Sox may not give an international amateur a signing bonus of more than $300,000 for the next two signing periods.