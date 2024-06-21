Robert Winnett Will No Longer Lead Washington Post As Top Editor

Washington Post published Will Lewis told staff that Robert Winnett will no longer be the paper's top editor. Andrew Harnik via Getty Images

Robert Winnett will no longer be the editor of The Washington Post following ethical questions about his work, it was reported Friday.

The decision was announced by Washington Post publisher Will Lewis to staff in a memo Friday morning, according to CNN.

“It is with regret that I share with you that Robert Winnett has withdrawn from the position of Editor at The Washington Post. Rob has my greatest respect and is an incredibly talented editor and journalist. The leadership at The Telegraph Media Group are reaffirming his continued role as deputy editor,” read the memo.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.