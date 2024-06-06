Robert Soria is running for Shawnee County Commission. Here's why.

Robert Soria, a lifelong Topekan filed to run for the Shawnee County Commission District 2 seat currently held by Kevin Cook.

Soria, a Democrat said he wants to bring new leadership to the commission.

"I've done a lot of community work in District 2 and across Topeka and Shawnee County," he said. "The things that I'm hearing from neighbors and people I work with is it's time for new responsive leadership to represent District 2."

Robert Soria is running for Shawnee County Commission's District 2 seat.

Candidate wants to strengthen Topeka and Shawnee County relationship

Soria said one area he would like to focus on is strengthening the relationship between the city and the county.

In order to strengthen the relationship between the two governing bodies, Soria said, "Obviously we will have to start with conversations, but more details will be revealed as my campaign progresses."

"Some of the things I've been hearing is: 'We're tired of tone-deaf politicians who have overstayed their welcome. Politicians that are self-serving and they're not thinking of the best interests of the people who are living in District 2," he said.

In a news release, Soria said, “As your Shawnee County District 2 Commissioner I will prioritize attending community meetings on a regular basis, rather than coming around only at election time.”

What are Robert Soria's qualifications?

Soria graduated from Kansas State University with a bachelor's degree in statistics. He also earned his master's degree in public administration from the University of Kansas.

Soria has a nearly 30-year work history in data analysis in various positions with the Kansas Department of Transportation, Kansas Department on Aging, Kansas Division of Workers' Compensation and the Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library.

He has been involved in volunteerism with LULAC Senior Center Board of directors, Community Action Board of directors, Oakland Neighborhood Improvement Association, Heartland Visioning Steering Committee and more.

Primary elections will be Aug. 6, with the general election on Nov. 5.

