Robert De Niro Unloads On Donald Trump In Biting New Interview

Screen legend Robert De Niro is taking on President Donald Trump once again, this time insulting the president’s intelligence and accusing him of bigotry.

“If he was smart, he’d be even more dangerous,” the two-time Oscar winner told Deadline. “He’s dangerous as it is.”

He also suggested that Trump’s days may be numbered.

“He’s terrible, and a flat-out blatant racist and doubling down on that, and it’s good that he does because he’s going to sink himself,” De Niro said.

De Niro, who is nominated for an Emmy for his portrayal of fraudster Bernie Madoff in HBO’s “King of Lies,” wants next month’s awards show to take on the president.

“It should be a kind of theme in some way — however, you know, balanced it could be so we’re not making it all about that,” he said. “But at this point, we’re at a crisis in this country with this fool, who never should have gotten into the position that he’s in.”

Since the upcoming Emmy Awards will be hosted by Stephen Colbert, who has risen to the top of the ratings with his nightlyTrumpjokes on the “Late Show,” there’s a chance De Niro’s wish will come true.

De Niro has been one of Hollywood’s harshest Trump critics, last year saying he’d like to punch him in the face.

He has since said Trump has “sullied the presidency,” slammed proposed cuts to programs for the arts as “bullshit” and called America under Trump “a tragic dumbass comedy.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost.