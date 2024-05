TechCrunch

Tumblr, the blogging site acquired twice, is launching its “Communities” feature in open beta, the Tumblr Labs division has announced. The feature offers a dedicated space for users to connect with others on different topics, outside of Tumblr’s main dashboard. The open beta comes six months after Communities launched in closed beta and represents a shift in focus for the social platform under its new parent company Automattic, the makers of WordPress.com. Tumblr's Communities are "semi-private" spaces that have their own moderators, rules and privacy settings.