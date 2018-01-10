Robert De Niro Gives Trump An X-Rated New Nickname In Awards-Show Rant

Robert De Niro introduced Meryl Streep at the National Board of Review Annual Awards Gala, where he also slammed President Donald Trump. (Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images)

Robert De Niro dropped a series of F-bombs against President Donald Trump during an awards show introduction on Tuesday night.

The two-time Oscar winner called Trump a “fucking idiot’ and a “fucking fool” while introducing fellow screen legend Meryl Streep at the National Board of Review Annual Awards Gala, multiple reporters in attendance said.

Robert De Niro is going off: "This fucking idiot is the President. The guy is a fucking fool!" tell 'em, Bobby. pic.twitter.com/bs82hfeeLC — david ehrlich (@davidehrlich) January 10, 2018

De Niro also offered Trump, who is fond of dishing out insults, a new nickname.

“Our government today, with the propping of the baby-in-chief ― the jerkoff-in-chief, I call him ― has put the press under siege, ridiculing it through trying to discredit it through outrageous attacks and lies,” De Niro said, per The New York Times:

Tonight's full Robert De Niro speech introducing Meryl Streep at the National Board of Review gala, referring to Trump: "This fucking idiot is the president. It’s The Emperor’s New Clothes – the guy is a fucking fool...our baby-in-chief – the "Jerkoff-in-chief" I call him" pic.twitter.com/lVXsSCIpvA — Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) January 10, 2018

Streep won the best actress award for playing Katharine Graham in “The Post,” the Steven Spielberg film that shows how the newspaper took on the Nixon administration during the Pentagon Papers scandal.

“The movie gave us glimpses of President Nixon as delusional, narcissistic, petty, vindictive, nasty and batshit fucking crazy,” De Niro said. “Ah, the good old days.”

De Niro has been a frequent Trump critic.

“If he was smart, he’d be even more dangerous,” De Niro told Deadline in August. “He’s dangerous as it is.”

He’s also said that Trump has “sullied the presidency,” described proposed budget cuts to arts programs as “bullshit” and declared that America under Trump was “a tragic dumbass comedy.”