Robert De Niro condemns Trump: "As a kid, I'd say, 'Hitler...that never would happen.' But now I see it's possible.”

You have no upside in having this conversation, in speaking out against Donald Trump. You are making yourself a target. The interview will air and he will immediately find a reason to talk bad about you in public. But you're choosing to use your platform to do so. What do you say to other celebrities who don't want to alienate part of their fan base, don't want to step in harm's way, but they have similar megaphones that you do? You know, I... The idea to be bullied at my age by someone like this is not happening. I'm pretty sure you were never bullied. No, when I was a kid, sometimes I missed that. But the point is, not for the country, no. And I think other people are going to have to stand up because it's either that or you're going to find yourself in a situation that's so terrifying. We always hear about people from Eastern Europe, the Jews from other parts of Eastern Europe, from Western Europe coming over. Look what happened in France with the Nazis and so on. And they come over and you hear these... And when I was a kid, they'd say, you don't really appreciate this country. You don't really appreciate what we know from experience. Imagine what those people went through. I'm just starting to see it. You know, as a kid, I said, Hitler, it's a nightmare that never would happen. But now I see that it's possible. And what those people, and sometimes I run into some people who are close to my age who are from Eastern European countries or even Nazi Germany, and, you know, you understand it. Did you ever care this much about politics? No, I don't. I mean, I'm sort of not indifferent, but I'm so angry about what's going on, I don't see how it can be avoided. Do you think Joe Biden's the right guy? We don't have a choice. And I think he is the right guy. He's a good guy. He's trying to do the right thing. And we don't have a choice. And I say that in a very positive, good way.

