Robert Mueller: Woman targeted by inept plot to bring down US special counsel reveals how it rapidly fell apart

The apparent plot to bring down Robert Mueller by bribing women to make false sexual misconduct claims against him appears to have fallen apart, after emails revealed startling details about the conspiracy.

On Tuesday, Jennifer Taub, an associate professor at Vermont Law School, made public an email she received earlier this month in which the sender asked to speak to her regarding “past encounters” with Mr Mueller, who is investigating possible election collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.

“I would like to discuss those encounters with you,” the email read. “I believe a basic telephone call, for which I would compensate you at whatever rate you see fit (inside reason), would be a good place to start. My organization is conducting an examination of Robert Mueller’s past.”

The letter, which Ms Taub forwarded on to the special counsel, came from someone claiming to be an employee at a purported private intelligence firm called Surefire Intelligence.

Ms Taub told MSNBC she had "no idea" why the "creepy" email was sent to her, but that she did not know and had never met Mr Mueller.

Her disclosure of the message came after Mr Mueller’s office announced – in a rare public statement – that it had asked the FBI to probe allegations another woman was offered $20,000 to make false accusations against the investigator.

Mr Mueller’s team were made aware of the allegations by several journalists, who received emails by someone who said she was called Lorraine Parsons. She claimed she used to work with Mr Mueller at law firm Pillsbury, Madison and Sutro in the 1970s.

In the email, which has been made public, the woman said she was offered $20,000 to make false sexual assault allegations by a man who said he worked for Surefire Intelligence. The man also offered to pay off her credit card debts, the email claimed.

“I asked him what in the hell he wanted me to do,” the email read. “He said that we could not talk about it on the phone, and he asked me to download an app on my phone called Signal, which he said was more secure.

“Reluctantly, I downloaded the app and he called me on that app a few minutes later. He said (and I will never forget exactly what it was) ‘I want you to make accusations of sexual misconduct and workplace harassment against Robert Mueller, and I want you to sign a sworn affidavit to that effect'.

“He said that he could arrange an additional $10,000 bonus from his client, who he said was a man named Jack Burkman, if I could sign the documents immediately.”

Jack Burkman matches the name of a right-wing conspiracy theorist and prominent Trump supporter, who claims he is about the make public the testimony of a woman alleging Mr Mueller sexually assaulted her.

“Some sad news. On Thursday, November 1, at the Rosslyn Holiday Inn at noon, we will reveal the first of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's sex assault victims,” Mr Burkman wrote on Twitter. “I applaud the courage and dignity and grace and strength of my client.”

In her email, Ms Parsons added that Mr Mueller was “always very polite” and “was never inappropriate" during their alleged time together at the law firm, and that she would not be part of a “Washington DC drama for any price”.

However, Ms Parsons’ identity could not be verified, and she refused to speak to reporters by phone. The law firm, Pillsbury, Madison and Sutro, also said it had no records of her having worked there.

When the Hill Reporter rang a phone number the woman had provided, it reported it received a text message back that read, “You’re in over your head…. Drop this”, alongside the home addresses of journalists working there.