Robert Kennedy Jr. makes SC’s presidential ballot but not as an independent. Here’s how

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will appear on South Carolina’s ballot for president.

Just not as an independent.

The Alliance Party of South Carolina nominated Kennedy to be the party’s presidential nominee during an executive committee meeting on May 20.

“We have been disappointed in the two-party system for sometime, along with most Americans,” said Jim Rex, national chair emeritus for the Alliance Party. “We were hoping viable alternatives would come along.”

Rex said Kennedy’s positions on term limits among other issues lined up with the Alliance Party’s stances.

“He was a good fit for our party and the best choice of the three,” said Rex, referring to Kennedy, President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump.

Kennedy sought to make the ballot in South Carolina as an independent through the petition process, which requires a candidate to turn in 10,000 valid registered voter signatures.

In March, Kennedy’s campaign turned in more than 18,000 signatures and county elections offices have been in the process of verifying them.

Kennedy relied on volunteers around the state to gather the signatures.

The signature process served as a backup plan for the Kennedy campaign.

“I proudly accept the Alliance Party’s nomination for president of the United States,” Kennedy said. “Their leadership and members have demonstrated an inspiring commitment to values that revitalize our representative democracy.”

Kennedy and his running mate Nicole Shanahan have made the ballot in California, Delaware, Hawaii, Michigan, Oklahoma, Texas and Utah.

It also has enough signatures to be on the ballot in Idaho, Iowa, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina and Ohio.

Kennedy was nominated by the Reform Party in Florida as well.

Making the ballot allows Kennedy to compete for the state’s nine electoral votes. But whether he’ll be competitive in South Carolina remains to be seen.

South Carolina is a ruby red state that offers straight-party ticket voting, which the Republican Party has promoted and taken advantage of more decisively than the Democratic Party.

Kennedy, who first campaigned for the Democratic nomination, has been seen as taking more support away from Trump rather than Biden.

Robert Kennedy Jr. will be the Alliance Party of South Carolina’s nominee for president in the fall’s 2024 election, not an independent candidate.