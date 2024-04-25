Robert Irwin, son of 'Crocodile Hunter', reveals snail species in Australia named for him

Being the son of Steve Irwin "The Crocodile Hunter" may make Robert Irwin closely associated with the ferocious reptilian predators.

But on Monday, the 20-year-old zookeeper announced on social media that an entirely different species has been named for him. A newly-discovered species of snail in southeast Queensland has been dubbed the "Robert Irwin's Banded Snail" to honor the son of the late Steve Irwin for his conservation efforts.

"What an honor," Irwin said in a video he shared on social media site X.

What a huge honour to have a newly discovered snail species named after me! Introducing Robert Irwin’s banded snail… pic.twitter.com/OJQbMfO66x — Robert Irwin (@RobertIrwin) April 22, 2024

"It means a lot," Irwin continued. "Snails rule."

Robert says snails are 'a very important part of the ecosystem'

Irwin expressed a love for snails in the video he shared, hinting to the important role the creatures play in the ecosystem.

Snails are known to combine their slime with ground particles to improve the structure of soil. Many species also eat fungi, decaying plant matter and other unusual material that are difficult to digest, helping with decomposition.

Snails are also a source of food for many other animals, including birds, hedgehogs, moles, amphibians and reptiles. A few species, however, can also be harmful to human crops and garden.

"I'm really passionate in not only protecting the big iconic species – koalas, crocodiles, kangaroos – but also the smaller animals," Irwin said. "I love snails and they're definitely in need of our protection; these little legends are so cool and a very important part of the ecosystem."

Robert Irwin not the first in family with snail named for him

Coincidentally, Robert Irwin is not the first in his famous family to have a snail named after him.

His father Steve, who died in 2006 from an injury caused by a stingray, long ago had a snail named in his honor: the Crikey steveirwini, a rare rainforest tree snail with a creamy yellow and coppery brown spiral bands

Robert Irwin's sister Bindi Irwin also has a snail named for her, as does his mother Terri Irwin.

Terri Irwin became the inspiration behind a species of red-striped snail, called Protolinitis terriirwinae. This snail originates from the rainforest area of North Queensland, according to the Queensland Museum.

"It must be a right of passage in the Irwin family to have a snail named after you," Robert Irwin said in another video shared Wednesday on X. "We love a snail in the Irwin family."

