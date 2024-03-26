Robert F. Kennedy Jr. picks tech entrepreneur Nicole Shanahan as his vice president

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. chose tech attorney and entrepreneur Nicole Shanahan to be his running mate.

Shanahan, who has never run for office before, donated the maximum amount to Kennedy’s campaign and $4 million to the chief super PAC backing his bid to air a retro-themed Super Bowl commercial. In addition to backing American Values 2024, she also gave $500,000 to another super PAC backing Kennedy, Common Sense PAC. Both donations were made through an LLC, Planeta Management.

Kennedy has been searching for a vice presidential candidate to join his independent bid since quitting the Democratic Party primary last October. The short list was wide-ranging, including NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers, motivational speaker Tony Robbins, Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) and ex-Democratic Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard.

Now that he’s named Shanahan as his running mate, the campaign can begin collecting ballot access signatures in about 20 more states.