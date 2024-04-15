Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to be on Iowa ballot

There will one more name added on the Iowa Presidential ballot in November.

Independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. met the requirement of

500 signatures to get on the Iowa ballot. Organizers say nearly a thousand people attended an event yesterday in West Des Moines. Only 650 there signed the form.

So far, Utah is the only state that has confirmed Kennedy is on the ballot.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHBF - OurQuadCities.com.