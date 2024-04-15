Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Claims Trump Asked Him To Be His Veep — And He Declined

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. aroused skepticism from both the left and the right on Monday by claiming Donald Trump wanted him to be his vice president.

Kennedy made the dubious claim on X, formerly Twitter, a few days after the former president posted on his Truth Social platform that Kennedy was a “much better” option for Democrats than President Joe Biden ― though he also called Kennedy the “most radical left candidate in the race.”

In Monday’s post, Kennedy responded to the accusation that he’s an “ultra-left radical” by saying that he’s “soooo liberal that [Trump’s] emissaries asked me to be his VP.”

Kennedy claimed he “respectfully declined the offer,” and added: ”I am against President Trump, and President Biden can’t win.”

“Judging by his new website, it looks like President Trump knows who actually can beat him,” Kennedy wrote.

HuffPost reached out to the Trump campaign regarding Kennedy’s claim, but no one immediately responded.

However, Trump campaign adviser Chris LaCivita dismissed the post, saying: “Your a leftie loonie that would never be approached to be on the ticket..sorry!”

Re-upping this from January …was true then and it’s true now @RobertfKennedJr ….your a leftie loonie that would never be approached to be on the ticket..sorry! https://t.co/Kkti2GOIOS — Chris LaCivita (@LaCivitaC) April 15, 2024

Considering that Kennedy, like Trump, has what you might call only a casual relationship with the truth, the post attracted a lot of skeptical comments from both Republicans and Democrats.

You are so full of sh*t. You were never asked to be @realDonaldTrump’s VP.



You are a far left lunatic who wants to ban fossil fuels, take everyone’s guns, and allow illegal aliens to vote.



Your “I’m a moderate” schtick isn’t fooling anyone. https://t.co/WoFoSkLyEE — Alex Bruesewitz 🇺🇸 (@alexbruesewitz) April 15, 2024

Kennedy says below Biden “can’t win”. So the guy who beat the exact same candidate 4 years ago and is running even with him in the polls can’t win…But you, a kooky 3rd-party candidate who is only on the ballot in one state at the moment is going to knock it out of the park? https://t.co/zQbZ8Wt7hi — The Civil Liberal (@cfthepodcast) April 15, 2024

His emissaries? Why not tell us who? I suspect if anyone did ask Trump had no knowledge. — @amuse (@amuse) April 15, 2024

You’re “against Trump”;

yet he “asked [you] to be his VP”.

You’re not liberal;

but you’re not against Biden



See how that sounds? https://t.co/yALreSITxX — VBL’s Ghost (@Sorenthek) April 15, 2024

Fascinating turn of events. RFK knows darned well only Trump can ask someone to be his VP.



Any other person is gauging possibilities, not certainties. https://t.co/t8i6uqgv0j — Mr. Plumb (@jonathanaplumb) April 15, 2024

