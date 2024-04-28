Robert F. Kennedy Jr. campaigns in West Seneca

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. campaigned Saturday in West Seneca, speaking to people about several issues and what he would do for America if elected.

“This has always been an important region for my family. Really the reason I wanted to come here is it’s one of the first campaign stops that I made for my dad,” Kennedy said.

Nearly 300 people came out to hear what Kennedy had to say about a variety of topics.

Kennedy spoke for roughly 40 minutes. His main points included his solutions to end America’s chronic disease epidemic and criticism of the country’s response to COVID-19.

When asked to comment on prior comments about not trusting what experts on COVID-19 say, Kennedy said, “I’m not saying that people shouldn’t listen to the wisdom of the experts. That’s critically important. But what we shouldn’t do is put our governance into the hands of a technocracy.”

Another point of his trip was getting on the ballot in New York. It’s a generally difficult task for independent candidates such as Kennedy, as the state requires a minimum of 45,000 signatures. Kennedy’s are due by May 28.



Kennedy said he believed this region was a vital part of this race and wanted to lay out his plan in person if elected.

“I’m going to meet with a group of economic advisers to figure out all the best that we can hope to get American kids and this new generation into homes so that we can continue to be an ownership society rather than a rental society,” Kennedy said. “I’m going to ask an age to redirect the scientific funding to try to identify the source and the origins of the chronic disease epidemic and I’m going to begin the process of unraveling the war machine.”

A recent Quinnipiac University poll of registered voters shows support for Kennedy at 16%, with Trump and Biden stalemated at 37% each.



Still, local Democrats and Republicans say RFK Doesn’t pose a threat of siphoning voters from either Joe Biden or Donald Trump’s campaigns.

“I don’t think Kennedy is up for that, his behavior and things that he says, I think when people see that they’re going to not take him seriously,” said Erie County Democratic Board of Elections Commissioner Jeremy Zellner.

“When you really peel back RFK, you’ll see he is a radical liberal who opposes fossil fuels. He called the NRA a terrorist organization and he wants to raise taxes on already suffering Americans,” said Trump campaign surrogate Stefan Mychajliw.

Former President Trump even took to social media Friday saying a vote for Kennedy would be a “wasted protest vote.”

RFK Saturday shrugged off the jabs from both sides.

“In a head-to-head race, I beat President Trump. In a head-to-head race I beat President Biden,” Kennedy said.

