Robert Everett named City of Dover's new safety director

Robert W. Everett

DOVER ‒ A former Dover police officer has been appointed as the city's new safety director.

Mayor Shane Gunnoe made the announcement last week that Robert W. Everett has been named to the post, effective April 18.

"Bob has a lengthy record of public service, and I have no doubt that he will do the best he can, working with the police and fire chiefs, to enhance our departments," Gunnoe said. "There were several qualified applicants, but I chose Everett based on his many years of public service as well as private positions."

More on position: Gerry Mroczkowski retires as Dover safety/human resources director; four join city council

Seven people applied for the job.

Everett will replace Gerry Mroczkowski, who retired in January after serving six years on the job. Mroczkowski had held the combined position of safety/human resources director, but council has split those jobs into two positions.

Everett will earn $36.57 per hour. During the six-month probation period, the salary is reduced 10% to $32.91 per hour. He will work about 10 hours a week, the mayor said.

Works at Buckeye Career Center

He is currently the director of safety and security at Buckeye Career Center in New Philadelphia. He will remain in that job. Because the safety director position is part time, he can hold both jobs.

"I'm honored Mayor Gunnoe selected me for this vital position with the City of Dover," Everett said. "I will do the best I can to assist in continuing to make the police and fire departments the finest safety forces the City of Dover can offer our citizens."

Everett was a Dover police officer from 1981 to 2006. He started as a dispatcher and retired as a captain. In addition, he spent five years with the Mesquite, Nevada, Police Department, director of security at Mercy Medical Center in Canton for five years and a school resource officer/deputy sheriff for Plain Local Schools and the Stark County Sheriff's Office for nearly five years.

He had been president of Tuscora Lodge No. 4 of the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP), but he said he resigned that position "because I did not want there to be even a hint of a conflict between safety director and the FOP president."

Reach Jon at 330-364-8415 or at jon.baker@timesreporter.com.

This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: Robert Everett named to position of safety director for Dover