Robert Bowers: Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting Suspect Described as Ghost by Neighbors

The man accused of opening fire at a Pittsburgh synagogue on Saturday was described by his neighbors as a ghost.

Robert Bowers, 46, faces dozens of charges for opening fire at the Tree of Life Congregation, killing 11 people. According to the criminal complaint against him, Bowers allegedly told a SWAT officer he "wanted all Jews to die."

Inside Edition visited the building where Bowers lived in a tiny one-bedroom apartment and spoke to his neighbors, who said he largely kept to himself.

In the year and a half Bowers lived in the apartment, located about a half-hour from the temple where he allegedly unleashed his attack, not once did he open the blinds, residents said. The only signs of life from his apartment were when he could be heard watching TV late into the night.

But he was anything but quiet online, where he posted hate-filled messages on the social media site Gab, popular with white supremacists.

Minutes before walking into the Tree of Life, Bowers wrote about his intentions.

"I can't sit by and watch my people get slaughtered," he posted. "Screw your optics, I'm going in."

Bowers, who was arraigned Monday, is being treated at Allegheny General Hospital after being shot multiple times in a gunfight with responding officers.

