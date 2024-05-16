Robbins Hunter Museum welcomes Joleen Minton as executive director

Joleen Minton has been appointed as the executive director of Granville's Robbins Hunter Museum as of April 22, the museum announced.

Minton brings more than 30 years of experience in community service, education and development, and human resource management to the Robbins Hunter Museum. She previously served on the museum’s Board of Trustees and worked directly on several Robbins Hunter Museum events, including the Victoria Woodhull Women of Achievement Awards, the dedication of the Tina and Dale Knobel Folly, Tom Wortham's acclaimed Tom Sawyer Lecture Series, and multiple programs highlighting the Jill Griesse Historic Garden.

Minton is honored to take on this important role, which has been vacant since Sarah Straley Hottle's departure in February 2022.

"I am excited to continue the tradition of showcasing the museum as a valuable community resource while respecting its historic glory," she said. "The Robbins Hunter Museum team will continue to be excellent stewards of the Avery-Downer House, ensuring its structure and spirit will always inspire and encourage people of all ages and walks of life, for generations to come."

Minton was born in Lancaster, Ohio, and resided in Atlanta, Georgia, and Bloomington, Indiana, before settling at her Granville home.

Minton describes herself as, "dedicated to servant leadership, continuous learning, community stewardship, and valuing inclusivity across all communities." Minton's values have been repeatedly demonstrated through her work in the Licking County community.

As co-founder and board member of the Feed the Dream Community Food Drive, she and the FTD committee facilitated the collection and funding of well over 650 tons of food while organizing more than 25 local community volunteer groups.

Minton earned a bachelor's degree in education and a master's in communications and education from Miami University. She has consulted for companies in various industries, as well as several private and public sector entities. She has successfully worked with numerous organizations pioneering programs and campaigns focused on human resources, education and training, and healthcare.

Information submitted by the Robbins Hunter Museum.

