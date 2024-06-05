Robbins details efforts to grow district

Daviess County Public Schools superintendent Matt Robbins gave his final “capstone” presentation to board members Tuesday, highlighting work he has done to move the district forward academically and culturally, and in terms of producing future leaders.

The capstone an annual presentation, meant to show Robbins is meeting the Kentucky Association of School Administrators’ Next Generation Superintendent’s Effectiveness Standards.

“We had a great school year,” Robbins told school board members at Tuesday’s special board lunch meeting, and said the year was “my best as superintendent, as far as things going smoothly.”

There are eight effectiveness standards, and Robbins’ presentation focused on how Robbins met the standards in three areas: strategic leadership, instructional leadership and cultural leadership.

In instructional leadership, Robbins said the district’s administrative team visited schools and worked with principals to improve classroom instruction. Robbins said the district saw higher test scores on the state Department of Education’s 2022-23 school report cards.

“I’m pleased with the growth we’ve achieved,” Robbins said.

Later, he said in “all levels, elementary, middle and high school, more students were proficient in reading, writing and social studies.”

During the school year, school board members approved pay raises for teachers and staff, including for positions where the district is seeking several new employees, such as staff members. Since the raises were announced, “we are seeing several new applicants” for bus drivers, Robbins said.

In terms of employment over all, “We continue to be able to attract high-quality people to our district,” Robbins said. The school district was again voted the best place to work in Daviess County in the Messenger-Inquirer’s “Readers’ Choice” awards, he said.

Robbins said another achievement over the past year included providing free breakfast and lunch to all elementary school students through the Community Eligibility Program, which uses federal funds to reimburse some of the cost of meals.

Financially, “we are in a very safe financial position,” Robbins said.

Regarding the raises, the district was able to provide salary increases to teachers and staff “while maintaining financial conservatism,” he said.

Other high points included utilizing new apps for teachers and bus drivers to communicate with parents.

In terms of cultural leadership, Robbins mentioned Whitesville Elementary School being designated a Legacy school in the “Leader In Me” program, which works to create leadership skills in students. Whitesville is one of 14 schools in the world to achieve Legacy status.

School board members thanked Robbins, who will be retiring this summer.

“Our students have had a lot of success due to your leadership,” board chairman James Morgan said.

Board member Frank Riney said he was grateful for the work Robbins has done as superintendent. Robbins had led the district as superintendent since mid-2017.

Riney said Robbins’ work “has made our system better.”