Robbery suspects arrested after standoff with police in Seattle’s First Hill neighborhood

Police arrested several robbery suspects after a standoff in Seattle’s First Hill neighborhood.

The standoff in the 1400 block of Madison Street was first reported on the social media platform “X” at 5:40 a.m. Thursday.

Police said the suspects were barricaded inside a building.

At around 6:30 a.m., our news crew saw at least three suspects being brought out of the building in handcuffs and put into police cars.

This story is developing.