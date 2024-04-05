Robbery suspect threatened to kill Dilworth home furnishings store employees: PD

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A robbery suspect who terrorized employees at a business in Dilworth is being sought.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said it happened at the Adobe Home store on East Boulevard in the Dilworth neighborhood last fall. Detectives say he told two employees he had a gun and demanded cash and that once he got the cash, he forced the employees into the restroom and threatened them. “Stay here, don’t call anybody or I will kill you,” CMPD said the suspect told the employees.

“We’re hoping someone will recognize him. He does walk with the limp and has some missing teeth.”

A cash reward is being offered for any tips.

