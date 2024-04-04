Robbery suspect dies after shooting himself during standoff with Colleyville police

An aggravated robbery suspect who shot himself during a Friday standoff with Colleyville police died over the weekend, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner.

Aaron Benjamin Randle, 36, died Saturday afternoon of a gunshot wound to the head and the medical examiner ruled his death a suicide, according to the autopsy.

Dallas police had been pursuing Randle — who was a suspect in an aggravated robbery — on Friday morning. He led authorities into Bedford and finally Colleyville, where police tried to initiate a traffic stop, but Randle did not yield.

He continued to flee from officers into Brentwood Court in Colleyville before getting out of his vehicle, according to police. He had a pistol in his hand, but he was not pointing it or discharging it at anyone, police said.

Authorities contained Randle in a perimeter. After almost three hours of negotiations, authorities deployed a non-lethal distraction method to attempt to resolve the situation, but the suspect grabbed his gun off the hood of his vehicle and shot himself, according to police.

Colleyville paramedics were staged nearby and immediately rendered aid, police said. Randle was transported in critical condition to a local hospital, where he died.