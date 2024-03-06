Robbery of Market Common store that turned into gunfight gets man over a decade in prison

An Atlanta man has been sentenced to 13 years in prison for an armed robbery that turned into a gunfight at a Market Common jewelry store, according to a press release from the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Perez pleaded guilty to the armed robbery charge on Wednesday. He will have to serve at least 11 years of his 13-year sentence before being eligible for a supervised release.

Michael Perez, 34, robbed Jacob the Jeweler, 981-B Hackler St., in Myrtle Beach, on Feb. 17, 2023. He entered the store, pulled out a loaded pistol and ordered staff to open the Rolex case, the press release stated.

The store owner observed the situation on surveillance video and as Perez made his way to the back room, the owner was able to successfully defend the store by engaging Perez in a gunfight.

The owner shot Perez once, which caused him to drop his pistol and leave the store. Perez fired two shots during the gunfight, but did not hit or injure anyone in the store, the release said.

Myrtle Beach Police found him after he received treatment at a local hospital. Besides Perez, one employee had a minor injury, The Sun News reported.