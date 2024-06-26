Robbery, firearm offenses draw 14 years in prison

SOUTH BEND — A 30-year-old South Bend man has been sentenced in federal court to 14 years in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of robbery affecting commerce, one count of brandishing a firearm in relation to a crime of violence, and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

DeVante Jiggetts was sentenced by United States District Court Judge Damon R. Leichty to 168 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Clifford D. Johnson said. Jiggetts also was ordered to pay $300 in restitution to the victims of the offense.

According to documents in the case, in November and December 2022, Jiggetts, along with co-defendants Treveon Smith and Taibian Harris, robbed at gunpoint several cellular telephone stores and a convenience store across LaPorte, Elkhart and St. Joseph counties.

On Nov. 29, 2022, Jiggetts drove Smith to commit a robbery of a cellphone store in South Bend. After the robbery was over, officers tracked Jiggetts to an apartment complex and attempted to apprehend him. Jiggetts fled first in a vehicle and then on foot, all while carrying a 9mm handgun that was recovered by law enforcement. Jiggetts had a 2014 felony robbery conviction that prohibited him from possessing the firearm.

Smith was previously sentenced to 214 months of imprisonment followed by three years of supervised release and was ordered to pay $300 in restitution.

Harris was previously sentenced to 84 months of imprisonment followed by two years of supervised release.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives with assistance from the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office, the South Bend Police Department, the Elkhart Police Department, the Michigan City Police Department and the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Department. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Katelan McKenzie Doyle.