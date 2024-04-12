Robbery crew in Southern California used social media to snare victims

Police are seeking additional victims of a robbery crew operating in the Lincoln Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles, authorities announced on Thursday.

According to a news release from the Los Angeles Police Department, two victims were lured into an apartment in the 2900 block of North Main Street on April 9 by a woman they had met on social media.

Once inside, two male suspects came out of hiding and, at gunpoint, demanded property from the victims. Authorities added that one of the victims was pistol-whipped by a suspect.

“During the investigation, it was determined that the suspects had used this same scheme to entrap other robbery victims in the past,” police said.

Two of the suspects, identified as 26-year-old Sergio Carrillo and 23-year-old Magdalena Gallegos, both residents of L.A., were arrested on Wednesday and are being held on $100,000 bail.

Authorities said they are working to identify and arrest the third suspect.

“Investigators strongly believe there are additional, unreported victims of Carrillo and Gallegos,” police said. “Photographs of these suspects are being released to identify and speak with those victims.”

Those who may have been victimized by these suspects or who may have information about this investigation are urged to contact LAPD’s Hollenbeck Detective Salas at 323-342-8956. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-222-8477 or submit tips online at L.A. Crime Stoppers.

