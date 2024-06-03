Robbers with rifle wanted in Oasis Bar robbery in South-Central El Paso

A man in a black ski mask wielding a rifle and his accomplice are sought in connection with an attempted armed robbery of a bar in South-Central El Paso. The unsolved case is Crime Stoppers of El Paso's Crime of the Week.

Crime Stoppers this week released black-and-white security camera video of the May 4 attempted holdup in hopes of generating tips leading to the identification and arrest of the robbers.

A man in a ski mask uses a rifle to threaten an employee during an armed robbery on May 4 at the Oasis Bar, at 5610 El Paso Drive behind the Fox Plaza area in South-Central El Paso, in this security camera image.

The robbery took place after closing time at 2:49 a.m. on the Saturday, May 4, at the Oasis Bar at 5610 El Paso Drive, located behind the Fox Plaza shopping center, Crime Stoppers said.

Armed robbery: Masked man robs El Paso sweepstakes business at gunpoint

The video shows two masked men walk into the bar, which in the video appears to be empty of customers. One of the robbers wore a ski mask and pointed a rifle at someone off camera. The second man carried a large empty-looking duffel bag and hid his face with a hoodie.

"They ended up threatening an employee at the business, demanded money from the business, were unable to get any money and fled the scene," Sgt. Javier Sambrano, Crime Stoppers liaison, said in a statement.

One of two unidentified robbery suspects covers his face with a hoodie during an armed robbery on May 4 at the Oasis Bar, 5610 El Paso Drive in South-Central El Paso.

Both men spoke Spanish and were believed to be in their mid- to late-20s, Crime Stoppers said. The man in the black ski mask wore a white jacket, gloves and light-colored pants. The second man had on a light-colored hooded jacket and dark gray sweatpants with white lettering on the left leg.

The bar robbery is among recent separate aggravated robberies in various parts of the city.

Investigations continue and there have been no arrests in two separate armed robberies also recently featured as the Crime of the Week — a gunpoint robbery on April 27 of a Pizza Hut on Dyer Street in the Northeast and the April 26 case of a man who stabbed a cash register with a knife during an unsuccessful holdup of a DK convenience store in the Lower Dyer area of Central El Paso.

Despite the high-profile cases, robberies are down 19% in El Paso with 97 cases this year compared with 120 in the same period in 2023 as of May 25, according to the most recent statistics provided by the Police Department.

Anyone with any information on the Oasis Bar robbers or any other robbery may anonymously call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477 (TIPS) or leave a tip online at www.cselpaso.org. Tipsters could be eligible for a cash reward if information results in an arrest.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Rifle-armed robbers sought in failed El Paso Oasis Bar robbery