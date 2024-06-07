Robbers pistol-whip employee at Virginia Beach McDonald’s, steal $2K-plus from safe

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach McDonald’s was robbed of an estimated $2,600 earlier this week after the suspects got an employee to open up the restaurant’s safe.

The employee says he was pistol-whipped and punched by the robbers in the process, court documents show.

The armed robbery happened early Sunday morning around 1 a.m. at the 5833 Northampton Blvd. location. The employee told police he was in the restaurant’s office counting the cash from a cash register when two males entered the office.

One pointed a gun at the employee and threatened to shoot him if he didn’t hand over money. When the employee initially resisted, he said he was pistol-whipped and punched before he eventually gave the suspects the code to the safe.

In total, an estimated $2,600 was stolen, the employee estimated.

Investigators reviewed surveillance footage from the store that showed the suspects emerged from a new-looking dark gray Chevrolet Suburban and a new-looking white Chevrolet, with one of the vehicles first arriving around 10:22 p.m.

At 1:14 a.m., the suspects entered through the employee entrance, which police said was consistent with the employee’s story. The suspects then got back into their vehicles and drove off at 1:17 a.m.

The suspect in the white vehicle had a black mask, a ball cap, a light-colored hoodie, dark pants, dark tennis shoes and was carrying a handgun. The suspect from the black Suburban was wearing a dark mask, a white jacket with black stripes on the sleeves and hood, dark pants and dark tennis shoes.

Police investigators also searched city traffic cameras and Flock cameras in the area, and were able to identify the black vehicle, which had Virginia tag TMD9451. The car was located that morning around 3 a.m. in the 600 block of Edinburg Avenue in Chesapeake.

Police executed a search on the vehicle and found a mask, marijuana and a scale, a mouth guard and toothbrush, swabs and fingerprints.

At this time, police have not identified either suspect in the case, but a spokesperson says the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact VBPD or the Crime Line.

