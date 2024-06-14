Robber tied 13-year-old girl’s hands together before raping her in Queens park: NYPD

FLUSHING, Queens (PIX11) — A man threatened two 13-year-old kids with a machete-like knife and tied their hands together with a shoelace before raping the young girl in a Queens park on Thursday, authorities said.

“This incident is a parent’s nightmare,” NYPD Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey said at a press briefing Friday.

The suspect approached the teens on a field in Kissena Park near Colden Street and Kalmia Avenue at around 3 p.m. and told them to follow him into the woods, according to NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny.

When the kids refused, he told them to, ‘Shut up,'” Kenny said.

The suspect then pulled a large knife resembling a machete and forced the boy and girl to follow him into the woods. The man then tied their wrists together with a shoelace before sexually assaulting the girl, police said.

The suspect then stole their cellphones and told them to wait in the area for 20 minutes before running off, Kenny said.

The victims, who are classmates and went to play soccer in the park after school, went back to campus to report the incident. Within minutes, investigators flooded the area and found the shoelace and the suspect’s water bottle, police said. The NYPD’s Crime Scene Unit continued searching the park on Friday.

Cops will also deploy two drones to canvass the area and will install cameras around the park, according to NYPD Deputy Commissioner Kaz Daughtry,

“We will leave no stone unturned until we bring this monster (to) justice,” Daughtry said.

Police are asking area residents to check their home surveillance systems while they scour store security cameras in the neighborhood. The NYPD is offering up to a $10,000 reward for tips.

Police described the man as in his 20s, short, with curly hair, dental braces on his teeth, and a chest tattoo of a boar or bull with red eyes. He was last seen wearing red sneakers and carrying a green backpack.

There have been no arrests.

Police released sketches of the suspect and his boar tattoo.

Police released a sketch of the suspect who allegedly raped a 13-year-old girl in a park in Queens on June 13, 2024. A sketch of the suspect’s boar tattoo was also released. (Courtesy of NYPD)

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

