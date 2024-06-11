Robber shoots clerk at a Macon gas station, flees. Sheriff’s office seeks public help.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office was searching Tuesday for a man accused of robbing a Citgo in Macon and shooting the store clerk, according to a news release.

The incident happened around 4:15 a.m. Monday in the 5600 block of Houston Road, the sheriff’s office said. A masked person in dark clothing and a face mask allegedly entered the store and demanded money.

“He attempted to climb over the store counter but the store clerk pushed him back over,” the sheriff’s office said in an email. “During the scuffle, the clerk was shot once by the suspect.”

The suspect fled in an unknown direction, the sheriff’s office said. He was still at-large Tuesday and hadn’t been identified, the sheriff’s office told The Telegraph.

The clerk was transported to the hospital for a non-life-threatening injury and was listed in stable condition.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on the suspect’s identity to contact the sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.