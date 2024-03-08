Would-be robber arrested after he was found hiding in Port Royal stock room.

Officers with the Port Royal Police Department responded to a report Wednesday of a suspicious person entering the stockroom of Roses Express at 1347 Ribaut Rd.

Brandon Givens, 36, of Colleton County was found hiding behind boxes, armed with a handgun and waiting for the right moment to rob the store, Port Royal police said in a press release. Roses Express is a discount-store chain stocking toys, furniture, housewares, clothing, accessories and cosmetics.

Givens faces one count of attempted armed robbery and one count of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

As of 1:15 p.m. Friday, Givens was still confined in the Beaufort County Detention Center.

