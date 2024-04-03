Rob Haines captures the District 3 seat on the Cudahy Common Council

Newcomer Rob Haines has defeated incumbent Randy Hollenbeck in a close race for Cudahy's District 3 aldermanic seat.

The vote totals for the April 2 election are 173 (51.64%) for Haines and 159 (47.46%) for Hollenbeck, according to the unofficial results. There were three write-in votes.

Haines, a Cudahy resident since 2009, told the Journal Sentinel before the election he was running because he cared about the residents.

“I feel that it’s the right time to put my name in the hat to take the next step to serve the citizens in the Third District and City of Cudahy," he said.

Haines has served on Cudahy's Rules, Laws and Licensing Committee since 2016. He said the city has a lot to offer with its proximity to the airport, Lake Michigan and downtown Milwaukee.

Haines said he hopes to continue the development progress in the city. As alderman, Haines said he wants to address some of the biggest issues the city faces, including degrading roads and alleys, trash removal service and government transparency.

“The city does have issues and the answer can't always be the status quo or kick the can down the road,” he said. “City government can be better.”

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Newcomer Rob Haines wins Cudahy Common Council race in District 3