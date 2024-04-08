Roasted Salemtown owner speaks out following deadly Easter shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One week after a deadly Easter shooting, neighbors, customers, and workers gathered at Roasted Salemtown to join together in prayer.

Several at the event on Sunday, April 7 called last weekend’s incident a senseless act of violence.

“We ask right now that you heal broken hearts; mend them, Father, in the way that you can,” Pastor Samuel Orr prayed over those in attendance.

Mother lays on top of children during Salemtown restaurant shooting

The Metro Nashville Police Department said 33-year-old Allen Beachem was killed in the shooting on Sunday, March 31, in addition to five others who suffered gunshot wounds. Two other people also had to be taken to the hospital for treatment.

“I stand before you not just as a business owner, but a fellow griever, a neighbor, and a friend,” said Ericka Fizer, chef and owner of Roasted Salemtown.

Fizer spoke about her aspirations when opening Roasted Salemtown, saying she wanted to build a sense of community and comfort.

‘He was basically just running to protect his brother’: Cousin of man killed in Salemtown shooting shares memories

“A dream of not just serving meals, but moments; not just food, but family,” Fizer said. “To the family of Allen Beachem and all the victims, I am praying for you and with you. There’s no words that would truly express my sorrow.”

Fizer was among those injured, according to Roasted Salemtown’s marketing team. Despite that, regulars said Fizer’s commitment to serving others has remained unwavering.

“I’m like, ‘Why would this happen here? Why would they bring such a thing here to this place?’ And when I talked to the owner, even though she was hurt, she wasn’t worried about herself. She was worried about everybody else. She said, ‘I know I’m hurt, but I can’t worry about me. I’m worried about the victims, the families that were affected,'” a regular at Roasted Salemtown, Angelica Brooks-James, said.

Man wanted for deadly shooting at Salemtown restaurant arrested in Kentucky

As staff members work to heal from the Easter Sunday shooting, they look forward to the day they can welcome their neighbors back.

“We are more committed than ever to fostering a safe haven where love prevails, spirits are uplifted, and everyone is welcome. Our hearts remain open to all who seek solace, a warm meal, and a place where they can truly belong,” Fizer said.

Meanwhile, the suspected shooter — identified by authorities as 46-year-old Anton Rucker — was taken into custody in Princeton, Kentucky, on Tuesday, April 2. Officials said Rucker was named in a criminal homicide arrest warrant charging him with Beachem’s death, but additional charges are expected against him for the “non-critical wounding of six additional persons in the restaurant” as the case advances.

