Roasted Salemtown, site of deadly Easter shooting, delays grand opening

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Roasted Salemtown, the restaurant that was the site of a deadly Easter shooting, is delaying its grand opening.

The opening was originally scheduled for tomorrow, June 22. However, the restaurant posted to Facebook that the opening would be delayed. The post did not specify when the new opening date would be.

“We are working hard to reschedule and give yall [sic] the brunch you’ve been missing,” the post read.

Officials said that the March 31 shooting was reported just after 3 p.m. Allen Beachem, 33, was shot and killed. Five other gunshot victims ended up with non-critical injuries.

Shortly thereafter, the owner spoke out about the incident.

“We are more committed than ever to fostering a safe haven where love prevails, spirits are uplifted, and everyone is welcome,” Ericka Fizer, chef and owner of Roasted Salemtown, said in April. “Our hearts remain open to all who seek solace, a warm meal, and a place where they can truly belong.”

News 2 later reported that 46-year-old Anton Rucker was wanted in connection with the shooting. He was found at a home in Princeton, Kentucky.

According to authorities, Rucker is named in a criminal homicide arrest warrant charging him with Beachem’s death, but additional charges are expected against him for the “non-critical wounding of six additional persons in the restaurant” as the case advances.

“Thank you for your understanding and patience,” the Facebook post added.

